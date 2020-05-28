C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS ANNOUNCES COVID-19 RELIEF INITIATIVE; COMPANY TO PROVIDE MORE THAN $300,000 IN DONATIONS, INCLUDING 100,000 KN95 MASKS FOR HOSPITALS AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO FOOD BANKS & CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS

Keene, NH — C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., has announced a nationwide relief initiative in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including more than $300,000 in donations that will supply 100,000 KN95 masks to hospitals in hard-hit regions, as well as financial support for food banks and other charitable organizations across the country.

“The coronavirus has devastated lives in communities across the U.S., and C&S stands united in the fight against this pandemic,” said Mike Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “As part of our relief package, C&S is proud to donate 100,000 KN95 masks to hard-hit hospitals in support of those on the front line fighting to save lives. Additionally, we are extending financial support to food banks in communities throughout the U.S. as well as key charitable organizations who are working tirelessly to feed individuals and families who are faced with an economic consequence from this health crisis.”

Highlighting C&S’ COVID-19 relief efforts, hospitals and state governments across four states, including the hardest hit regions of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts, will receive allocations from the Company’s donation of 100,000 KN95 masks. Contributions of the personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to: New Jersey – Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center; Pennsylvania – Lehigh Valley Health Network; California – Valley Medical Center; and in Massachusetts – Massachusetts Emergency Management for as-needed frontline disbursement.

Additionally, C&S will provide financial donations to increase support of the Company’s ongoing partnership with 22 food banks nationwide, as well as national partners, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund — to provide food and funding to food banks across the country; First Book — to provide basic hygiene supplies and learning resources for children in need; and the United Way Worldwide’s Community Response and Recovery Fund — to provide services through the United Way network, including food and shelter for individuals in need.

As part of its overall COVID-19 relief initiative, the Company has also established an employee giving campaign, whereby employees can make need-based donations to C&S colleagues who demonstrate a financial need due to a COVID-19-related crisis.

“C&S is a family and we are committed to taking care of each other. By combining the Company’s overall national relief initiative with an employee giving campaign, we can positively impact communities nationwide, as well as our valued employees and their families,” said Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “As so many people are coming together to support each other, we are thrilled that the C&S family is doing its part to help.”



